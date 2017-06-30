The Federal Government In Chicago To Help Fight Gun Violence

Chicago is receiving help from the Trump administration to combat gun violence in the city. The “Sun Times” reports about 20 additional agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been sent to the city. The agents are working with Chicago and state police on a strike force to stop shootings and hunt down gun traffickers. Trump Tweeted in January that he would “send in the Feds” if Chicago didn’t fix the gun violence problem.