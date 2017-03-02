Feds Raid Caterpillar Offices

By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 2, 11:50 AM

Federal agents from several departments are searching three separate Caterpillar corporation offices today in the Peoria area. The raid includes representatives of the IRS, the Commerce Department and the FDIC. Agents aren’t saying what they’re looking for, but the raid appears related to a former executive’s wrongful termination suit and revelations about the company’s tax avoidance strategy. That suit claimed the company moved profits to offshore shell companies to reduce their U.S. tax burden.

Related Content

Is the Rialto in Deeper Trouble than We Realize??
Bitter Cold The Next Two Days And For The Third We...
Rauner Apologies For Comments Made About CPS Educa...
Victor Zack appointed to vacancy on VVSD School Bo...
Christmas Gifts Stolen Off Front Porch in Joliet H...
Attorney General Madigan Suing Navient
Comments