Feds Raid Caterpillar Offices

Federal agents from several departments are searching three separate Caterpillar corporation offices today in the Peoria area. The raid includes representatives of the IRS, the Commerce Department and the FDIC. Agents aren’t saying what they’re looking for, but the raid appears related to a former executive’s wrongful termination suit and revelations about the company’s tax avoidance strategy. That suit claimed the company moved profits to offshore shell companies to reduce their U.S. tax burden.