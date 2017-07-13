Female Body Pulled From Kankakee River Could That Of Missing Indiana Teen

The body of a female pulled from the Kankakee River in Wilmington last Saturday could be that of a missing Indiana teen. The Kokomo Tribune reports the father of 18-year-old Karena McClerkin was in Illinois this week to identify the body. Illinois State Police describe the woman as being in her late teens or early 20’s with light skin, red and brown hair, wearing glasses and pierced ears. The woman did not have any identification on her.

The National Missing Persons online database reports McClerkin has been missing since October of 2016. She’s described as 5′ 4″ tall, weighing 130 lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has two tattoos, of which one reads, RIP.

Cause of death is not known. Illinois State Police still awaiting toxicology results. The Kokomo Police Department in Indiana tells WJOL that they are coordinating with the Illinois State Police and say they do know if the father of the teen positively identified the body as being his daughter.