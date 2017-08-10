Festa Italiana in Crest Hill This Weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, the 18th annual Festa Italiana will take place. The two day festival is a celebration of all things Italian. It will feature live entertainment, raffles, a bake sale, a spaghetti eating contest, games for kids and of course food. The menu includes the famous meatball sandwich, Italian beef sandwich, Italian sausage sandwich, mostaccioli, pizza and gelato. That’s Dave Margliano, one of the coordinators of the festival. Festa Italiana will take place on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The American Italian Cultural Society on Donmaur Drive in Crest Hill. More information can be found online at americanitalian.org.