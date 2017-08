Festa Italiana in Crest Hill This Weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, the 18th annual Festa Italiana will take place. The two day festival is a celebration of all things Italian. It will feature live entertainment, raffles, a bake sale, a spaghetti eating contest, games for kids and of course food. The menu includes the famous meatball sandwich, Italian beef sandwich, Italian sausage sandwich, mostaccioli, pizza and gelato.┬áThat’s Dave Margliano, one of the coordinators of the festival. Festa Italiana will take place on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The American Italian Cultural Society on Donmaur Drive in Crest Hill. More information can be found online at americanitalian.org.