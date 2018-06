Fewer Americans are filing unemployment claims.

Figures released this morning from the Labor Department show 222-thousand workers filed first-time claims for jobless benefits last week. That’s down a thousand from the week before.

Analysts were expecting the number to come in at right around 225-thousand.

The biggest increases in claims were in New York, Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, and Tennessee. The biggest declines were in California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Alabama.