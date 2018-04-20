Field Turf Installation Nearly Complete At Route 66 Stadium
By Dawn DeSart
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 8:14 AM

Field Turf installation is nearly complete at Route 66 Stadium in downtown Joliet. Installation of the artificial playing surface was expected to take two weeks.

The city of Joliet was able to move forward with the turf installation after a possible drainage issue at the ballpark was sorted out. The city hired an independent testing firm to look into the matter. That firm stated that there was no actual issue with drainage at the park, and that the city could move forward with their plans.

The Joliet Slammers’ home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 15th.

