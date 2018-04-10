Field Turf Installation Underway at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet

Field Turf installation is underway at Route 66 Stadium in downtown Joliet. Installation of the artificial playing surface is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting. The city of Joliet was able to move forward with installation after a possible drainage issue at the ballpark was sorted out. The city hired an independent testing firm to look into the matter. That firm stated that there was no actual issue with drainage at the park and the city could move forward with their plans. The Joliet Slammers’ home opener on Tuesday, May 15th.