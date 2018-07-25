Fiesta en la Calle Grows

A downtown Joliet outdoor street festival has grown. The 3rd annual Fiesta en la Calle saw more than 9-thousand festival goers last year and organizers expect more this year. Festival organizer Rosie Burton says the family friendly event benefits the Spanish Community in Joliet.

The festival will take place on Saturday, September 8th from 4 to 11 p.m. Monica Bibian says if you liked the Spanish bands at the Taste Of Joliet this year, you’ll love the live music at the festival.

There will be a kids zone, local food trucks and local restaurants. Also authentic jewelry from Mexico.

Volunteers are needed. Tickets are $5 in advance and can be pre-purchase at the great American Bagel, First Midwest Bank, Spanish Community Center as well as the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $10 at the door.