Fight Outside Of Liquor Store In Joliet Injures Two, Third Arrested

A Joliet man has been charged with five felonies including stabbing two people. Forty-eight year old Roger Loden of 115 Anderson in Joliet was arrested at his home the morning after an alleged fight involving two other men. The cause of the fight is unclear but it started outside Ingalls Park Food and Liquor store on Washington Street. A 42 year old man is in critical condition at Silver Cross Hospital and a 38-year old man suffered a stab wound to his arm. Loden is being held on 500-thousand dollars bond. His next court date is June 9th.