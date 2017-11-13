File Petitions For Countywide Offices On Nov 27th

Starting November 27 at 8:30 am, candidates running for established party Countywide offices, County Board districts, and Precinct Committeemen can file their petitions. The last day to file petitions is December 4 at 5:00 pm.

Petitions can be filed in person at, or mailed to, the Will County Clerk’s Office. Any petitions received in the mail before November 27 will be returned.

Petitions can be mailed to: Will County Clerk’s Office

Attn: Elections

302 N. Chicago St.

Joliet, IL 60432

On November 27, the doors to the County Office Building will not be unlocked until 7:30 am. The County Clerk’s Office will have notaries available at 8:15 am in the lobby by the Will County Clerk’s Office. Anyone in line at 8:30 am, as well as any petitions received in the first mail, will be in the lottery, if necessary.

On December 4, the doors to the County Office Building will be open until 5:00 pm for candidates filing petitions. Anyone who files a petition on December 4 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm will be in the lottery, if necessary.

For more information about the upcoming March 20, 2018 General Primary Election, visit thewillcountyclerk.com.