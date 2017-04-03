Final Community Coffee With District 202 Superintendent Held April 8th

The fourth and final Community Coffee with the Superintendent for this school year will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

District 202 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell will host the Coffee from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the district administrative center, 15732 Howard Street, Plainfield. The Coffees are free and registration is not required.





Attendees “set” each Coffee’s agenda through their questions. Community members may ask about and discuss any appropriate subject, as time allows.

The Coffees are a popular way to meet and get information from Abrell, key administrators and Board of Education members. The Coffees started in 2008 as a way to give community members direct access to top District officials.