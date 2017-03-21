Fire Crews Move Back Into Station 1 in Lockport

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District is moving back into their fire station. Fire crews will move back into Station 1 on March 31, 2017 at 10:00am. Station 1 located, at 828 E 9th Street in Lockport, was temporarily shut down on last year in May so it could be rebuilt. On March 31st at 10:00am, crews will move back into the newly constructed Fire Station 1. A public open house is scheduled for June 17th to coincide with the Canal Days Event.