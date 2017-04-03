Fire Destorys Forest Preserve District of Will County Building and Seven Vehicles

A Monday afternoon fire in Joliet Township left a Forest Preserve District of Will County maintenance building and its contents completely destroyed. It was at 3:48pm that the East Joliet Fire Department was called to the building at 22606 Cherry Hill Road in Joliet Township in response to a fire alarm. The building contained dump trucks, related equipment, several officers and the operations department lunchroom. Seven vehicles were inside at the time of the blaze and all seven are considered a total loss. Authorities state that it took more then one hour and nine different agencies to extinguish the fire. It is believed that the fire started in the center of the three garage bays in the building.