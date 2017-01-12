Fire At Downtown Joliet Restaurant

A fire on Thursday morning took place at a downtown Joliet restaurant. It was at Chicago Style Ribs, 219 N. Chicago Street, that the Fire Department was called after the owner of the business was unable to put the fire out himself. The fire started after grease from the hood fell onto the charcoal pit. The incident caused approximately $60,000 to damage to the business. The owner was the only individual inside the establishment at the time of the incident and was able to escape without injury. The fire restarted again at approximately 4:30pm and had to be extinguished.