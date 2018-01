The Utica Fire Protection District confirming to WJOL news, that they are on the scene of a fire at Grizzly Jack’s Grand Bear Resort in Utica, Illinois. There are no reports of injuries from the scene but the fire department reports that they are working a fire at the Lodge.

Grizzly Jack’s Grand Bear Resort opened in the summer of 2005. It is Illinois’ first indoor waterpark, and is located next to Starved Rock State Park in Utica.