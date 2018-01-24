Fire at New Lenox Burger King Causes Damage

A Tuesday night fire at a Burger King in New Lenox has left the building with damage. It was just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday that the New Lenox Fire Protection District received a call of a structure fire in the 700 block of West Maple Street. When the company first arrived on scene they reported that flames were viable on the roof of the building. It took approximately 20 minutes after arrival for the district to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported. There is damage to the building but total cost of the damage is not yet available. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.