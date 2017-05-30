Fire At Old Joliet Prison Extinguished But Cause Remains Unknown

Joliet Fire Investigators and Joliet Police detectives will be back on the scene this morning to determine the cause of the blaze at the old Joliet Prison. The fire was in one of the numerous buildings within the walls of the prison on Collins Street. The fire was out as of 10pm last night. Video of blaze was captured by the Joliet Fire Department and you can you go to our website at WJOL.com to view firefighters fighting the blaze. The prison has been shuttered for more than 15 years. It’s been used by Hollywood directors in the filming of the movie “Blues Brothers” in 1980 and the TV series “Prison Break.”

Smoke from the Monday night fire could be seen for miles. This is the second fire within the walls of the prison in the last 4 hours. In 2013 a fire broke out inside a maintenance building where the roof collapsed. No injuries reported from Monday night’s fire. The Joliet Fire Department thanked the public for their kind words of support on Facebook. Cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

