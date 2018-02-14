Fire At Raynor Avenue Residence

On Thursday morning the Joliet Fire Department was dispatched to a residence located at 835 N. Raynor Ave. with smoke billowing from the second story windows. The fire originated in an upstairs bedroom with an overloaded power strip ignited and spread to the nearby bed. The resident was downstairs at the time of the fire and went upstairs to investigate when the smoke detectors were set off. The resident tried putting out the fire themselves with a bucket of water. When they were unsuccessful 911 was called and the fire department dispatched.

Everyone was clear of the building and no injuries were sustained. According the Joliet Fire Department, the residence sustained approximately $40,000 in damages and Red Cross will be assisting 2 adults and 2 children.