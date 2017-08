A fire in Romeoville on Thursday morning has left the building as a total loss. It was just after 2:00 a.m. in the 700 block of Parkwood Street that the Romeoville Fire Department received a call of a fire. No one was injured in the fire as the industrial building had been closed for several years. Authorities are continuing to investigating the structure before making a final determination on the future of the building. The fire also remains under investigation.