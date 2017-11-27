An investigation is underway after a Monday evening fire at Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood. It was at 5:51 p.m. that an automatic fire alarm was triggered at the bar located at 700 W. Jefferson Street. Chief of the Troy Fire Department Andy Doyle told WJOL that when the fire department arrived flames were shooting through the roof in the southeast corner of the building. The fire was under control approximately 20 minutes after the trucks arrived. An investigation will now determine the cause of the incident.