Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms canceled last night’s fireworks display at Joliet Stadium. The fireworks display will occur tonight, July 5th.

Severe weather is also to blame for a number of Fourth of July fireworks shows being canceled or postponed around Chicagoland. The Naperville Ribfest rescheduled their fireworks display to tonight after storms passed through the area last night. Fireworks shows in Aurora, Tinley Park and Orland Park were also called off or postponed.