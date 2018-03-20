First Day Of Spring

Northeasterly flow will transport a colder air mass over the area for Tuesday, resulting in cooler high temperatures area-wide. High temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the low to mid 40s well inland, but likely only be in the mid to upper 30s closer to the lake under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will feel even cooler than these values, however, as winds continue to gust up to 25 to 30 mph during the day. Spring officially arrives at 11:15 a.m. Partly sunny today with a high of 41. Mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow, low 27 and a high on Wednesday of 42.