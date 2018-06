Illinois is confirming its first human case of West Nile.

The Illinois Department of Public health yesterday said that a Chicago woman in her 60s first got sick in mid-May, but test results weren’t confirmed until Tuesday.

May is early, according to the IDPH. Last year’s first human case wasn’t confirmed until July 20th. In 2017, Illinois saw at least 90 people get sick from West Nile, and eight people died from the disease.