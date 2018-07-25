First Human Case Of West Nile Virus In Will County Reported This Year

Will County sees its first human case of West Nile virus in 2018. A 38-year-old woman from the Will County portion of Aurora was recently diagnosed with West Nile Virus after being treated at Aurora’s Rush Copley Medical Center. She had checked in as an Emergency Room patient on July 5th, complaining of severe headaches, fever, nausea, diarrhea, and other common West Nile Virus symptoms. She has since recovered and stated that she was in the Wisconsin Dells about a week before the symptoms began.

Statistics from the Will County Health Department Environmental Health Division show that out of 14 mosquito traps operated by the WCHD and checked twice weekly, nine of them have produced positive West Nile Virus examples. But it is also important to note that these nine positive tests have come from over 190 mosquito samples taken thus far this mosquito season.

What cannot be ignored, however, is the fact that the number of positive samples in Will County has risen sharply over the past month. While there are now nine documented positive samples, there was only one back on June 29th. And as WCHD Environmental Health Division workers reminded us then, and remind us again now, what happens to stagnant water once a hard rain has passed is the key, especially when a hard rainfall is followed by excessive heat.



“For the Culex mosquito, it’s not the floodwater from heavy rainfall itself, but what can happen afterwards,” Will County Environmental Health’s Kyle Moy explained. “When you have extreme heat that dries up the water, the Culex mosquitos then migrate towards artificial sources of water to lay their eggs. This could be stagnant water in gutters, birdbaths, pools, or pool covers lying on the ground.”

Environmental Health’s Katie Nelson agreed. “The Culex loves stagnant, gross water. Residents need to eliminate any potential sources for mosquito breeding on their property to help protect themselves from disease-carrying mosquitoes.” Will County residents are welcome to call in complaints concerning properties with stagnant water to Environmental Health’s West Nile Hotline at (815) 740-7631.

Besides testing mosquito samples, WCHD Environmental Health also collects birds and sends them to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) lab for testing throughout mosquito season. “If you find a dead bird in your yard, without physical injury, residents are encouraged to report the bird to our West Nile Hotline,” Nelson explained. “If it does have a physical injury of some sort, we recommend that you dispose of the bird.”

And as is common every year, the Will County Health Department offers this advice to avoid bites by either type of mosquito. First, wear insect repellent with DEET. Second, if you are outside during peak mosquito times between dusk and dawn; and yes, we know it’s hot, but it’s a good idea to wear socks and shoes during those times, as well as a thin long sleeve shirt and perhaps old pants that cover your legs.

For more information on West Nile Virus activity, go to the Will County Health Department website at www.willcountyhealth.org.