First Midwest Bank In Crest Hill Set To Close

Last month, First Midwest Bank announced that it would be closing 19 of its almost 130 branches over the next several months. This week, the bank identified a local location which is set to close. The First Midwest Bank branch in Crest Hill, at Weber and Renwick Roads, is scheduled to be one of the locations set to close over the next several months.

Across all of the closed bank branches, more than 100 positions are set to be cut, half through atrition.

The closures of the 19 branches represent 15 percent of First Midwest Bank’s branches.