The First of Three Community Coffees with Plainfield District 202’s Superintendent Occurs This Saturday

The first of this year’s three Community Coffees with Plainfield District 202’s Superintendent will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017. Dr. Lane Abrell will host the Coffee from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the district administrative center, 15732 Howard Street, Plainfield. The Coffees are free and registration is not required.

Attendees “set’ each Coffee’s agenda through their questions. Community members may ask about and discuss any appropriate subject, as time allows.

The Coffees are a popular way to meet and get information from Abrell, key administrators and Board of Education members. The Coffees started in 2008 as a way to give community members direct access to top District officials.

District staff also get to hear concerns and thoughts directly from residents, parents and taxpayers without any filters. Coffees will also be held December 2, and March 10th of 2018.