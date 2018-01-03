Five Arrested in Joliet Mall Fight

A fight at the Louis Joliet Mall on Tuesday evening led to the arrests of five individuals. It was just after 6:30 p.m. that a fight broke out in front of the Kay Jewelers store inside the mall. The individuals were apparently in some kind of argument in the moments leading up to the fight. Police were eventually called and the five individuals were taken into custody. The five individuals were 26-year-old Miranda Grocesley, 21-year-old Shalique Tatum, 21-year-old Deangelo Grocesley, 19-year-old Malek Shaw and an unnamed 17-year-old boy. Miranda Grocesley was charged with battery while the other four were charged with disorderly conduct.