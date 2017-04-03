Five Hour Standoff in Monee Leads to One Arrest

On Sunday April 2 at 2:05am in the morning, Monee Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 25800 block of Geranium Lane. A 13 year old child called 911 and stated that her stepdad was choking her mother. While en route, officers were informed by dispatch that the male offender was armed with a handgun. Upon arrival the first officer encountered a male and female struggling at the front door. The female pulled away and the male was ordered to get down on the ground. The male refused and kept approaching the officer. A taser was deployed but failed to subdue the offender and he ran into the residence. The female victim stated that the male had a gun in his pocket. The officer was able to get two adult females and two children away from the home. Monee officers and officers from several surrounding communities, including deputies from the Will County Sheriffs Police set up a perimeter and ordered the offender to come out of the home. The offender would not communicate with officers, and the Will County Sheriffs Special Operations Group was activated to secure the scene as officers assisted residents in nearby homes to evacuate the area. Hostage Negotiators from Special Operations made contact with the offender and negotiators spoke with the suspect for nearly five hours. They were eventually able to convince the suspect to surrender to Sheriff’s SWAT Officers at around 11:22am. The suspect identified as 26-year-old Raphael Luis Ramos, was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery. The case is currently under review by the Will County States Attorney’s Office and other charges are pending. The Monee Police are continuing their investigation.