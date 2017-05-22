Five Involved in Armed Robbery at Bolingbrook 7-Eleven
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 22, 2017 @ 12:42 AM

Five suspects were involved in an armed robbery in Bolingbrook early Saturday morning. It was at the 7-Eleven, in the 300 block of South Schmidt Road, at approximately 2:40am that five suspects entered the store with handguns and demanded for the clerk to open the register. The suspects then preceded to take cash and cigarettes. The five individuals then fled the scene while the clerk called police. The clerk was punched in the face during the course of the robbery but refused medical attention when emergency personnel arrived. Authorities have stated that the five suspects are all male between the ages of 17-24-years-old. The incident remains under investigation.

