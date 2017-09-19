Five Wheaton College Football Players Charged In Hazing Incident

Five Wheaton College football players are facing felony charges following a violent hazing incident last year. The “Chicago Tribune” reports the suspects are expected to turn themselves in this week on charges of aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. A teammate claims he was in a dorm room in March of 2016 when several players bound him with duct tape, beat him and put a pillow case over his head. The victim was assaulted further as he was driven to a baseball diamond off campus. The players took his cell phone and left him half naked on the field.