Food Donations Needed For Micro Pantries

WJOL’s Ed Kerfin from “Friends Over Fifty” is hoping you can give to their annual food drive. But instead of donating to a food pantry, he’s asking you donate to a Micro Pantry. It’s a small pantry, open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. It’s not supposed to take the place of a full fledged food pantry but only to serve those who have an immediate need.

Kerfin is responsible for stocking two Micro Pantries. The first is located at 9th and State Street in Lockport at the Canals and Trails Credit Union and second at Whizzy Puffs in Lockport.

You can also drop off food at these locations.

Michelle Kerfin State Farm

14051 S Bell Rd Homer Glen IL

60491

Babes Jumbo Hot Doga

2600 W Jefferson St. Joliet IL

60435

EZ Auto 313 S Larkin Ave.Joliet IL

60435

Sizzles 571 E Division Lockport IL

60441

Whizzy Puffs – Sages Plaza

110 Macgregor ave Lockport IL

60441

TeleCab

550 N Chicago St, Joliet, IL

60432

Canals & Trails Credit Union

9th & State Lockport IL

60441