Food Donations Needed For Micro Pantries

WJOL’s Ed Kerfin from “Friends Over Fifty” is hoping you can give to their annual food drive. But instead of donating to a food pantry, he’s asking you donate to a Micro Pantry. It’s a small pantry, open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. It’s not supposed to take the place of a full fledged food pantry but only to serve those who have an immediate need.
Kerfin is responsible for stocking two Micro Pantries. The first is located at 9th and State Street in Lockport at the Canals and Trails Credit Union and second at Whizzy Puffs in Lockport.
You can also drop off food at these locations.
Michelle Kerfin State Farm
14051 S Bell Rd Homer Glen IL
60491
Babes Jumbo Hot Doga
2600 W Jefferson St. Joliet IL
60435
EZ Auto 313 S Larkin Ave.Joliet IL
60435
Sizzles 571 E Division Lockport IL
60441
Whizzy Puffs – Sages Plaza
110 Macgregor ave Lockport IL
60441
TeleCab
550 N Chicago St, Joliet, IL
60432
Canals & Trails Credit Union
9th & State Lockport IL
60441