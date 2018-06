The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s ‘Food Truck Fridays’ program revs up June 1 and rolls through Aug. 24 at four forest preserves. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

Due to heavy rain on Thursday and more precipitation in the forecast, the Forest Preserve District of Will County has canceled its “Food Truck Friday” scheduled for June 22 at Prairie Bluff Preserve.

The rain makes for soggy terrain, eliminating the available overflow parking that’s necessary for this popular program. However, “Food Truck Fridays” will be back on July 6 at Hammel Woods.