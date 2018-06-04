Forest Park School Celebrates Forty Years

Hundreds of people attended the Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.) School’s 40th Reunion Picnic. The event was held recently at the school and the Forest Park neighborhood park. The reunion was a celebration of Forest Park I.E. School being a District 86 magnet school for 40 years. Current and former Forest Park students, families, and staff members toured the school, looked through old yearbooks and pictures, played outdoor games, and enjoyed food while reminiscing about Forest Park School. Forest Park is the only public school in Illinois that is based on the Adlerian philosophy where students are taught to demonstrate the 4R’s: Respectfulness, Responsibility, Resourcefulness, and Responsiveness. The school is one of two magnet programs offered to students within Joliet Public Schools District 86.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary, the school’s motto this year was “40 Deeds; 40 Needs.” Students performed 40 acts of kindness this year. Activities included making blankets for the Ronald McDonald House; decorating place mats for Meals on Wheels, serving hot chocolate to the school bus drivers, collecting hats for Lurie Children’s Hospital, and hosting a canned food drive for the Forest Park Community Center. The school also created a wish list on Amazon of 40 needs that benefit students.