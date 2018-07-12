Forest Preserve Astronomy Program This Weekend at Goodenow Grove Campground

The weather will be perfect this weekend for stargazing, so consider camping at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Goodenow Grove Campground in Crete and attending a “Pop-up Program: Meet A Backyard Astronomer” while you are there. The program will take place the nights of July 13 and 14.

CRETE – “Pop-up Program: Meet a Backyard Astronomer,” Friday, July 13, and Saturday, July 14. Camp at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve one night or two and attend this program when the stars come out. Meet a backyard astronomer and find out what it takes to be one. View the night sky through a telescope and ask questions about telescopes, stars and other astronomical objects. Camping overnight is required for this program and you must reserve a campsite ahead of time by calling 708-946-2216.

Take a photography hike or enjoy some turtle time with Forest Preserve programs



MOKENA – “Summer Nature Photography Hike,” 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Hike with a naturalist and take photos along the way. Meet at Hickory Hollow Shelter. The free program is for ages 16 and older. Register by Thursday, Aug. 2, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.

ROMEOVILLE – “Turtle Time Play Date,” 10:30-noon, Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Take part in a play date that includes a turtle craft, story and hike. The free program is for ages 5 and younger. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 7, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.

