Asthma sufferers beware. Contractors are scheduled to perform a prescribed burn today at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Alessio Prairie. The preserve is located north of Route 30/Plainfield Road and west of Larkin Avenue/Weber Road in Crest Hill.

Also, Forest Preserve staffers are scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn at Sand Ridge Savanna today. The preserve is located south of Route 113 and east of Essex Road in Custer Township.