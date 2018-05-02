Forest Preserve District Hosts Nature Foundation’s Native Plant Sale

Stock up on native plants during The Nature Foundation of Will County’s “Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale” in Joliet. A ticketed fundraising presale will be held May 18 and the public sale is set for May 19. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

The Nature Foundation of Will County’s sixth annual “Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale” will be held at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. A ticketed fundraising presale is set for 4-9 p.m. Friday, May 18. Order your $25 presale tickets from the foundation’s website, willcountynature.org, to gain exclusive access to plants before the next day’s public sale. The presale also will feature food, drink, music, auction items, a raffle and more. Or show up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19, to peruse plants and talk to experts who will help you make your garden or landscape more eco-friendly. Vendors and exhibitors also will be in attendance. No registration or entry fee is required for Saturday’s sale.