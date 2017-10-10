Forest Preserve District of Will County Hosts Halloween Fun This Weekend At Two Locations

Have some spooky fun with the Forest Preserve District of Will County in October. Two programs feature a Halloween theme: “Fun Frights by Firelight” on Oct. 13 in Naperville and “Trick or Treat in the Woods” on Oct. 14 in Beecher.



BEECHER – “Nature Play Days,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road. Each program features a new nature theme as well as group and free-play activities. The program is designed for ages 3-5, but younger children are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Dress for indoor and outdoor activities. Registration is not required for this free program.



NAPERVILLE – “Fun Frights by Firelight,” 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Riverview Farmstead Preserve, located on Book Road, south of Hassert Boulevard. Dress in a Halloween costume and mask (if you like) and meet by the picnic shelter. The program will feature stories, games and a walk along a paved path and dirt road to get to the farm buildings and a spooky barn. If the weather does not cooperate, festivities will be indoors at the on-site limestone house. The free program is for all ages. Register online at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.



BEECHER – “Trick or Treat in the Woods,” 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road. Come dressed in a costume and hike at night along a glowing trail. Keep an eye out for hidden treats, but beware of tricks! Listen to a spooky story atop a hill, and then end the night with a crackling fire to roast hot dogs and s’mores. The hike will be less than a mile. The free program is for all ages. Register by Thursday, Oct. 12, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.

Forest Preserve District of Will County Press Release