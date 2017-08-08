Forest Preserve District of Will County Offers Solar Eclipse Program in Channahon

If you’re looking for a special spot to view the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, head over to the Forest Preserve’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. A “Drop-in Solar Eclipse” program is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants should check in at the visitor center, which will be open for restroom facilities and educational information. Interpretive naturalists will be on hand to help answer questions. They also will oversee solar eclipse activities and they will pass our fliers that explain what is happening in the sky. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a picnic lunch that they can enjoy while the sun disappears behind the moon. The moon will start to cover the sun at 11:57 a.m. and the eclipse event will last until 2:40 p.m. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program. Four Rivers is located at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in McKinley Woods. To learn more about the eclipse and how to view it safely, NASA has put together several helpful articles on its website, eclipse2017.nasa.gov.