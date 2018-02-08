Forest Preserve District of Will County Offers Winter Birding Opportunities

The Forest Preserve District is offering a wide variety of winter birding programs in February and March, and this dark-eyed junco is an example of the type of bird that can be spied during one of the avian outings. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dacko)

Flock to the Forest Preserve District of Will County this winter to take advantage of a wide variety of avian-oriented outings.

Program offerings range from beginning birding to views of the amazing woodcock’s mating ritual. View winter resident birds and those that migrate back and forth during winter. Some birds are only passing through and heading north for the summer, and others heading back home from their southern winter journeys.



“Bird viewing conditions tend to be better during the winter,” said Chris Gutmann, facility supervisor at the Forest Preserve’s Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. “With no leaves on trees, it’s easier to find birds.”



Bob Bryerton, an interpretive naturalist for the District, said birdwatching is a good motivator to get people moving during winter. “Even though it’s cold, the possibility of finding something unique to the winter season – a snowy owl, rough-legged hawk, a rare duck, goose or swan – makes it worthwhile to get out and start looking,” he said.



So bundle up and sign up for some free birdwatching fun in the preserves. Here is a lineup of bird programs scheduled for February and March:

· Beginning Birding for All: Saturday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m.-noon, Thorn Creek Woods Nature Center in Park Forest. Watch and count birds, participate in bird activities and get help with bird identifications. Participants also will be a part of Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s “Great Backyard Bird Count,” a nationwide, citizen scientist survey taking place Feb. 16-19.

· Winter Bird Walk: Friday, Feb. 23, 10-11 a.m., Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Get a quick introduction to winter birds inside, and then head outside to search the preserve and the Des Plaines River area.

· Morning Bird Hike: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8-10 a.m. at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Saturday, March 17, at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. Join fellow birders to learn, explore and search for birds.

· Woodcock Watch: Saturday, March 3, 5:15-7 p.m., Thorn Creek Nature Woods Center. Discover the fantastic aerial courtship display of this plump little shorebird.

· Woodland and River Bird Hike: Saturday, March 10, 8-10 a.m., McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove in Channahon. Learn from a naturalist and other like-minded birders as you take a bird hike through oak hickory forest near the Des Plaines River.

· Migration Mania !: Saturday, March 10, 1-2:30 p.m., Isle a la Cache Museum. Discover which animals use Illinois as a summer home and how they manage to travel thousands of miles without a map.

· Woodcock Walk: Saturday, March 24, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena and also at Plum Creek Nature Center. Search for the male woodcock as the sun sets, and watch as he makes his way to the edge of a field and prepares for his extraordinary courtship performance.