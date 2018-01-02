Forest Preserve District of Will County Picnic and Camping Permits On Sale Now

2018 Forest Preserve District of Will County picnic and camping permits go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 2, at four Forest Preserve visitor centers. (Photo by Glenn Knoblock, Forest Preserve staff)

Picnic and camping permits are on sale Tuesday, Jan. 2nd for the 2018 season for the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at four Forest Preserve visitor centers: Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. Please note that the Monee Reservoir will be closed for the winter from Jan. 15th to Feb. 28th.