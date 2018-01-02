Forest Preserve District of Will County Picnic and Camping Permits On Sale Now

Picnic and camping permits are on sale Tuesday, Jan. 2nd for the 2018 season for the Forest Preserve District of Will County.
Permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at four Forest Preserve visitor centers: Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. Please note that the Monee Reservoir will be closed for the winter from Jan. 15th to Feb. 28th.
Permits must be purchased in person at one of the visitor centers, and they are required for groups of 25 or more. You can browse picnic permit fees and details and view photos of the shelters on the District’s online Picnicking Page, ReconnectWithNature.org/picnicking, before deciding on a location for your 2018 get-together from more than 30 shelters available for rent.
Camping permits also will be available for purchase starting Jan. 2nd at the visitor centers. Tent camping locations and fees can be reviewed on the District’s online Camping Page at ReconnectWithNature.org/camping. Family and group camping permits may be purchased over the phone with a credit card or in person at one of the Forest Preserve visitor centers.
