Forest Preserve District’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest begins May 1

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2018 Preserve the Moment photo contest begins May 1 and runs through December 31. This year, the prizes will be bigger thanks to sponsorship from The Nature Foundation of Will County. First place will receive a $500, second place $250 and third place $150.

Participants should upload their photos monthly. A winner will be chosen each month by a panel of judges. At the end of the contest, all eight monthly finalists will be entered into the overall contest, which will be judged by online voting via the District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests.

The contest is for amateur photographers age 18 and older. Additional contest details and a complete set of rules and prizes will be posted May 1 on the District’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org.

From Press Release.

A photo of a cardinal dusted with snow was the overall winner in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2017 Preserve the Moment photo contest. This year’s contest begins May 1.

(Photo courtesy of John D’Agostino)