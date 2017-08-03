Forest Preserve Moves ‘Food Truck Fridays’ Program to a New Location in Plainfield

Due to the popularity of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Food Truck Fridays” series, August’s Plainfield outings are being moved from the originally scheduled location, Lake Renwick Preserve – Turtle Lake Access, to the Plainfield Township Access, which is a bit farther to the east.
The location has been changed to allow for additional parking. The Plainfield Township Access is located at 22525 W. Lockport St.
The August food truck program will begin at the Plainfield Township Access on Friday, Aug. 4, after successful runs in June at Whalon Lake in Naperville and July at Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox. Each Friday throughout the month, a different lineup of food trucks will be at the Plainfield site from 4:30-7 p.m., and preserve patrons and food truck fans alike will be able to purchase tasty treats as they explore the preserve.
For food truck lineup details, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
Play and Paddle at Forest Preserve Programs
ROMEOVILLE – “Turtle Time Playdate,” 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. 135th St. Create your own turtle craft and hike along the river searching for our shelled friends. The free program is for ages 5 and younger. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Aug. 15 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.
MINOOKA/JOLIET – “Paddle the Preserves,” 2-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Lake Chaminwood, located on Shepley Road, west of Interstate 55, in Minooka; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Rock Run Rookery, located on Youngs Road, south of Route 6, in Joliet. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will provide the necessary equipment during four one-hour sessions at each site. Previous kayaking experience is required. The program costs $10 per person and is for ages 12 and older; ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.
Forest Preserve of Will County Press Release