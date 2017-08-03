Forest Preserve Moves ‘Food Truck Fridays’ Program to a New Location in Plainfield

Due to the popularity of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Food Truck Fridays” series, August’s Plainfield outings are being moved from the originally scheduled location, Lake Renwick Preserve – Turtle Lake Access, to the Plainfield Township Access, which is a bit farther to the east.







The location has been changed to allow for additional parking. The Plainfield Township Access is located at 22525 W. Lockport St.







The August food truck program will begin at the Plainfield Township Access on Friday, Aug. 4, after successful runs in June at Whalon Lake in Naperville and July at Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox. Each Friday throughout the month, a different lineup of food trucks will be at the Plainfield site from 4:30-7 p.m., and preserve patrons and food truck fans alike will be able to purchase tasty treats as they explore the preserve.







For food truck lineup details, visit ReconnectWithNature.org



