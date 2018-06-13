Forest Preserve Offers Composting, Exploration, Bonsai and Paddling Programs

Exploration opportunities abound during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Nature Play Day” program at Plum Creek Nature Center in Beecher. Kids ages 3-5 and their parents are invited to take part during this free monthly program. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

BEECHER – “Meet a Composter,” 1-3 p.m. Sundays, July 8 and Sept. 9, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center. An experienced composter will demonstrate different composting techniques that include tumblers, bins, vermicomposting and more. The free program is for ages 21 and older. Registration is not required.

CHANNAHON – “Little Explorers” 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, July 11, Aug. 15 and Sept. 12 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. A new nature theme is chosen every month and a variety of group and free play activities will be available. The free program is for ages 3-5. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

BEECHER – “Nature Play Day,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center. Experience indoor and outdoor activities. Hands-on activities may include a hike, story, games, music, art and more. The free program is for ages 3-5. Registration is not required.

CHANNAHON – “Beginner Tropical Bonsai Workshop,” 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 12, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Learn the basics of design, styling and care, as well as receive hands-on assistance in creating your own bonsai creation to take home. Materials and tools are included. No experience is required. The program is for ages 18 and older and it costs $75 per person. Register by Friday, June 29, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

JOLIET – “Birding by Boat,” 9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 14, at Rock Run Rookery Preserve. Travel with a naturalist and listen and look for birds while kayaking through the site’s islands and inlets. Previous kayaking experience is required. The program costs $20 per person and is for ages 18 and older. Register by Friday, July 6, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

MONEE RESERVOIR – “Photo Paddle,” 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir. Naturalists will guide you along Monee Reservoir to find picture-perfect moments. All cameras are welcome; re-sealable zipper storage bags will be provided. The program is for ages 16 and older and it costs $20 per person. Register by Thursday, July 12, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-534-8499.

MONEE RESERVOIR – “Kayak Kollege,” noon-2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 14, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir. Take this beginner’s course to learn the sport of kayaking. The program is for ages 12 and older and costs $50 per person. All necessary equipment is provided. Register two days before the program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-534-8499.