Forest Preserve Offers Painting, Hiking, History, Craft and Nature Programs

MONEE – “Nature Painting Outdoors for Adults,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir. Paint “en plein air,” which is French for painting outdoors, and then take your masterpiece home. Beginners are welcome. Participants may bring their favorite adult beverages to enjoy. Canvases and paints will be provided. The program is for ages 21 and older and it costs $10 per person. Register by Friday, July 13, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.

MONEE/HOMER GLEN – “Morning Bird Hikes” will take place from 8-10 a.m. on two dates at two locations: Saturday, July 21, at Monee Reservoir; and Sunday, July 22, at Messenger Marsh in Homer Glen. Search for birds with a Forest Preserve District of Will County naturalist. The hikes will be 1-1.5 miles long. The free program is for ages 18 and older; registration is not required.

NAPERVILLE – “Riverview Farmstead Open House,” 9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 21, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Riverview Farmstead Preserve. Examine the inside of 19th-century buildings and explore the preserve grounds as you learn about three generations of Clow family members who settled the Wheatland Township land. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Registration is not required.

CHANNAHON – “Upcycled Mosaic Workshop,” 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Bring your old CDs or DVDs to the workshop, and learn how to turn them into a beautiful mosaic. No experience is necessary. The free program is for ages 15 and older. Register by Friday, July 13, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

ROMEOVILLE – “Busy Beaver Craft Club,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Join the fun on the third Saturday of each month to create different crafts you can make and take home. The free program is for ages 12 and younger. Registration is not required.

MONEE – “Dragonflies and Ice Cream,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir. Take a guided 1-mile hike to look for and learn about dragonflies. Find out why they get the nickname “Mosquito Hawk.” Afterward, cool down with an ice cream treat. The free program is for all ages. Register by Thursday, July 19, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-534-8499.