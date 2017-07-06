Forest Preserve Photo Contest Winners Chosen for May and June

May and June winners have been selected in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest.



Michael Fagan of Frankfort won the May portion of the contest with a photo of fuzzy ducklings. Fagan saw a mother wood duck flying near him on the path in Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox then watched as she landed in the grass near her eight or nine ducklings.



“These five got separated and doubled back toward the path,” he said of the baby ducks he photographed. “I got the photos right before they turned to head back into the grass.”



Kathy Bobal of Braidwood won the June segment of the contest with a photo of a black-eyed Susan at Lake Chaminwood in Minooka.



“I took this photo very early in the morning on one of my walks at Lake Chaminwood,” Bobal said. “I just loved how the flower looked with the sun highlighting the water drops and the flower.”



This year’s contest has monthly categories. May’s submissions had to be of wildlife; flowers were the focus of June’s competition. The remaining categories are: July, sunsets; August, open category; September, fungus; October, fall colors; November, structures; and December, open category. After the contest concludes on Dec. 31, all eight monthly winners will compete for top honors via voting at Facebook.com/WillCoForests.



To view all of the contest photos submitted so far, including honorable mentions, visit Flickr.com/WillCoForests. For contest rules and more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Press release Forest Preserve of Will County

Kathy Bobal of Braidwood shot this picture of a black-eyed Susan