Forest Preserve Police Investigation Leads to Arrest in Old Plank Road Trail Incident

A Forest Preserve District of Will County Police investigation has resulted in an aggravated battery charge being filed against 23-year-old William P. Sitton, of Naperville, for a May incident on the Old Plank Road Trail. Sitton was arraigned on the charge Thursday, Nov. 30, in Will County Court, where he pleaded not guilty. A date for pretrial motions was set for Jan. 10. The Old Plank Road Trail incident occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. May 28 when a 21-year-old woman told police a man grabbed her arm and then her waist as she walked near the entrance to a path that connects the trail to the Hickory Creek Bikeway in New Lenox Township. She was able to flee the scene with her dog. After receiving information from a local bar, Forest Preserve police publicized a photo of two men: a witness to the attack and the suspect who grabbed the victim. Tips from the public led to the witness being identified, and several grand jury appearances led to Sitton being arrested. Sitton was released on bond after his arrest. The charge of aggravated battery in a public place pending against Sitton is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.