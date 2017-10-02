Forest Preserve Programs Range From Hikes With Your Pup To Mushroom Photo Ops

MONEE – “Mushroom Photography Hike: Instagram 101,” 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Start at Monee Reservoir, 27341 Ridgeland Ave., by learning how to post to Instagram, then hike to the adjacent Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, mingling with mushrooms and taking photos along the way. This free Forest Preserve District of Will County program is for ages 16 and older. Register by Friday, Oct. 13, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.



CREST HILL – “Highlights of the Night,” 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Prairie Bluff Preserve, located on Renwick Road, east of Weber Road. Explore stars, constellations and star charts with the Naperville Astronomical Association. The free program is for all ages. Register online at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.



PLAINFIELD – “Migratory Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, located on Renwick Road, east of Route 30. Search for waterfowl, eagles and songbirds during a 1.5-mile guided hike. The free program is for ages 7 and older. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.



BEECHER/MONEE – “Morning Bird Hikes,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Plum Creek Nature Center, 27060 S. Dutton Road, Beecher; and Saturday, Dec. 2 at Monee Reservoir, 27341 Ridgeland Ave., Monee. The Plum Creek Nature Center hike will highlights birds that live in woodlands, and the Monee Reservoir hike will focus on lake and marsh habitat. The free program is for ages 18 and older; registration is not required.



CHANNAHON – “Woodland and River Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, located on McKinley Woods Road, south of Route 6. Hike 1-2 miles through oak hickory forest near the Des Plaines River. Meet at Frederick’s Grove Shelter. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday, Oct. 19, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.



ROMEOVILLE – “Busy Beaver Craft Club,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. 135th St. Make a pinecone spider in October; create a turkey craft in November; make a paper snowflake and a gingerbread man in December. The free program is for ages 12 and younger; registration is not required.



CHANNAHON – “Hikin’ With Your Hound,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, located on McKinley Woods Road, south of Route 6. Enjoy the preserve’s fall colors with your canine companion in tow during this 1-2 mile guided hike. Dogs must be leashed and owners must pick up after their pets. The free program is for all ages. Register by Thursday, Oct. 19, at ReconnectWithNature.com or by calling 815-722-9470.

Forest Preserve of Will County Press Release