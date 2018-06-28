Forest Preserve Schedules Ribbon Cutting For Small-Dog Addition at Hammel Woods Dog Park

Stewie, a 30-pound Scottish terrier, tests the new small-dog enclosure turf at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood. The enclosure will open with an afternoon ribbon cutting on Friday, July 6. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

Small dogs will soon have their own turf at the Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a public ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday, July 6, for a new small-dog enclosure that was built next to the existing dog park located in Hammel Woods – DuPage River Access on Black Road, west of Interstate 55.

The 8.5-acre Hammel Woods Dog Park was the District’s first fenced, off-leash play area for canines when it opened in 2002. The District now has five dog parks, but Hammel Woods was the only one without a special area for pint-sized pups until the 2.3-acre enclosure was built. Small-dog enclosures are restricted to dogs weighing 35 pounds or less. Small dogs can use both small- and large-dog play areas at the dog parks; however, dogs 36 pounds and heavier can only play in the large-dog enclosures.

Dogs attending the ribbon cutting ceremony will not need permits to play in the dog park, but they must be current on their rabies vaccinations. Permits will be required again at Hammel Woods on Saturday, July 7, when the dog park reopens at 8 a.m. Permits can be purchased online at ReconnectWithNature.org or at four visitor centers: Isle a la Cache in Romeoville, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.

Immediately after the ribbon cutting, a dedication ceremony will be held for the preserve’s new water fountain, which has separate spouts for people, dogs and water bottles. The water fountain will be available for use by campground and trail users as well as dog park visitors and their pets.

The Hammel Woods project was supported by The Nature Foundation of Will County, Elkay Manufacturing of Oak Brook and PetSafe of Knoxville, Tenn. The foundation worked with Elkay to obtain the water fountain donation, which is being made in memory of Sandy Katz, the late wife of company owner, Ron Katz. The fountain is valued at $7,000.

PetSafe, a pet products company, awarded the Forest Preserve District a $10,000 grant to be used for the project. The grant was part of the company’s 2017 Bark for Your Park program, which awards funds to build, enhance or maintain off-leash dog parks around the country.

For information on Forest Preserve dog park locations and rules, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.