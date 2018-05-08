Forest Preserve’s 35th “Island Rendezvous” set for June 9 in Romeoville

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2018 “Island Rendezvous” celebration will blend the 18th-century French fur trade era with Native American culture and a wide range of fun hands-on activities. The 35th annual “Island Rendezvous” is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Isle a la Cache Museum and preserve, 501 E. 135th St., Romeoville. New this year will be a food truck, the Grumpy Gaucho, where guests can grab lunch. This year’s fest also will feature: a petting zoo, a live birds of prey program, a blacksmith, fire-starting, archery, skillet tossing, woodpecker darts and fishing activities. The Lewis University lacrosse team will demonstrate the original “national pastime,” which was started by Native Americans. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in Native culture by conversing with Redhawk, a Native American speaker who represents the Potawatomi and Ojibwe nations, and by stepping inside a replica longhouse and making a Native craft to take home. After enjoying outdoor activities, step inside the air conditioned museum to see all that it has to offer, including the new educational Blanding’s turtle exhibit, which features a live resident turtle. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages event. Free parking and a shuttle service will be available. For additional information on the fest visit ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.