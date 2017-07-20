Forest Preserve’s ‘Food Truck Fridays’ Series Rolls into Plainfield

The final series of “Food Truck Fridays” is rolling into Lake Renwick Preserve – Turtle Lake Access, located on Lockport Street, east of Division Street. Trucks will be parked at the access area from 4:30-7 p.m. each Friday in August. The food truck lineup includes: Aug. 4, Carnivale, Ugly Truckin Sandwiches and Rogue Curbside Kitchen; Aug. 11, Toasty Cheese and Shrimp Shack; Aug. 18, The Fat Shallot and La Cocinita; Aug. 25, Grumpy Gaucho. Forest Preserve staff will be on hand with activities and items to check out. This is the final month of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s summer food truck series, which began in June at Whalon Lake in Naperville and moved to Hickory Creek Preserve in Mokena in July. For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Press Release Forest Preserve of Will County